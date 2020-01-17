Sam Tomkins lifts the lid on Liam Farrell's training habits ahead of testimonial

Sam Tomkins has hailed Liam Farrell as the ultimate professional as the forward prepares to celebrate his decade at the top.

Wigan's friendly with Leeds on Sunday is serving as Farrell's testimonial.

And former team-mate Tomkins says the occasion is well-deserved.

"I've never known anyone work as hard as him," said the Catalans full-back.

"I remember one off-season, all the players were given six weeks off - Faz took four days before he was back training.

"And I don't just mean that he was back in the gym, I mean training until he's spewing up.

"His wife, Laura, knows not to tell us any more, because we wind him up about it.

"But once she told me they'd had a curry the night before and so he was up at 8am the next day to go to the gym and sweat it out.

"He feels that if he doesn't do that, he won't be as good.

"He's all about hard work and when I look at Wigan since 2010, their continued success has been built on hard work - and Faz has epitomised that more than anyone.

"Honestly, there won't be anyone who works as hard as him."

Tomkins shared many of Farrell's trophy victories at Wigan but the pair go back much further, having become team-mates at St John Fisher High School in Beech Hill.

"I was Year Eight, he was a year below and he played for our team," said Tomkins.

"He was a big white ginger thing - he was pretty recognisable - and we became mates then.

"He's quite shy about public events and he won't be comfortable with the attention of a testimonial, but I hope he enjoys it and I hope it's a huge success, because he more than deserves it."

Tomkins says the back-rower's dedication underpins his consistent performances.

"He's got a good skill-base but what sets him apart is his high-level of consistency - he's up there with Sean O'Loughlin in that regard," he added.

"When the teamsheet comes out, you do get players who you think, 'I hope he turns up' or 'I hope he doesn't have an off-day'.

"But with Faz you know - you absolutely know - he's going to be 8/10 from start to finish, and it's really rare to have that level of consistency.

"I've been lucky enough to play with some great players over the years and he is right up there in that top-tier of the best, for those reasons - his workrate and his high-level of consistency."