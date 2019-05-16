Sam Tomkins OUT of Catalans' clash with Wigan at Barcelona's Camp Nou

Former Warriors star Sam Tomkins will miss out as his Catalans Dragons face Wigan Warriors at Barcelona's Camp Nou on Saturday.





Tomkins suffered a back spasm in the Dragons’ 62-6 Challenge Cup win against Doncaster at the weekend and despite coach Steve McNamara's hopes he would recover in time to face his old club, he will watch from the sidelines.

Former Warriors Lewis Tierney and Micky McIlorum are in the squad.

Earlier this week, Warriors skipper Sean O'Loughlin said: “Sam will be desperate to play, I don’t think he’ll want to miss it – especially against Wigan.

“We beat them convincingly (last time) and Sam copped a bit of unwarranted attention."



Catalans 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney,, Samisoni Langi, Rémi Casty, Micky McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Ben Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Alrix Da Costa, Jason Baitieri, Fouad Yaha, Sam Kasiano