Samy Kibula on leaving Wigan Warriors for Warrington Wolves

Samy Kibula has thanked Wigan fans for their support after waving goodbye to the club.

The towering forward was a popular figure among many supporters, despite playing just one Super League.

He is joining Warrington for 2020 after being told his contract was not being renewed.

Kibula said: “It’s a shame I had to leave here, I’ve been here five or six years now and I’ve got a lot of mates here.

“The fans have been great to me, they’ve been very supportive and it’s been a pleasure being here.

“I’m sad they didn’t get to see me more of me in a Wigan kit but hopefully they won’t boo me too much when I’m in a Warrington kit!

“It’s sad but it’s a massive opportunity for me to go there and hopefully play more Super League.”

Kibula, 20, didn’t figure under Adrian Lam this season and spent time on loan at Featherstone and Swinton.

“I was disappointed not to play this year but I understood the reason,” he said.

“The loan moves were good for me, there’s no fall-outs, I wish them well.”