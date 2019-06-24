Samy Kibula one of four Wigan Warriors in Swinton side

Four Wigan players were in the Swinton side which went down 26-12 at home to York yesterday.

Samy Kibula, who is on loan, was leading the way in an official fans' man of the match poll today while Craig Mullen, Liam Byrne and Jack Wells also played on dual-registration arrangements.

"I was trying my best and digging in for the lads," said Kibula, who is out of contract with Wigan at the end of the season. "All I can do is try my best."

On-loan Josh Woods played halfback for Leigh in their 40-0 thumping of Dewsbury. Liam Forsyth, who left Wigan this month to sign for the Centurions, scored two tries while ex-Warriors favourite Gareth Hock was on the bench.

A minor injury prevented Liam Paisley from playing for Barrow, days after departing Wigan and signing with the Cumbrian outfit, for their 38-16 win at Featherstone.