Samy Kibula's exit confirmed by Wigan Warriors as fellow forward also departs

Wigan have confirmed Samy Kibula and fellow fringe forward Caine Barnes will leave the club this year.

Wigantoday.net revealed on Monday Kibula is set to sign for Warrington, which has now been confirmed.

Kibua, 20, made one appearance for the Warriors last season.

Barnes, who didn't play in the first-team, has signed a permanent deal with Workington Town where he has spent the last two seasons on loan.

Wigan's transition coach, Darrell Goulding, said: “Both Caine and Samy have found opportunities hard to come by in the Wigan Warriors senior set-up since their promotion from the academy. We wish them well in the future and we thank them for their efforts.”