Sean O'Loughlin "100 per cent" wants to play on for Wigan Warriors in 2020

Sean O’Loughlin has declared his hopes he can play on for Wigan next season.

The skipper had previously said he would wait until mid-season before deciding whether he wants to play on beyond his 37th birthday.

But he seems to have made a call and he hopes the Warriors want him to continue, before he takes an off-field role with his hometown club.

“If it’s up to me, then definitely I want to play on,” he said. “There’s a lot of time before then but, if you’re asking me now if I want to play next year, then 100 per cent.

“I’m still enjoying it, I’m still contributing, and if Wigan want me to go around again I’m more than happy to.”

Although it seems early to begin looking at next year, this week is significant, as off-contract players can begin speaking to other clubs after May 1.

All clubs are required to inform players if they are in their plans or not - or if they have yet to decide.

Joe Burgess, Dan Sarginson, Tony Clubb and Thomas Leuluai are among the other Warriors in the final year of their contracts.

Chairman Ian Lenagan revealed Wigan are "working hard on finalising our new coaching structure, announcing a series of player contract renewals and some new arrivals."