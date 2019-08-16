Second place is 'very realistic aim now' for Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall has called on in-form Wigan to crank up the pressure on faltering Warrington this weekend, with victory that would see them climb to joint-second in the Super League table.

Warriors host the Wolves on Friday night knowing victory would see them join their opponents on 30 points with three matches remaining.

And with Warrington having the small matter of a Challenge Cup final against St Helens the following week to contend with, Marshall says it’s time for in-form Wigan to turn the screw.

“We’ve been on a good run of results recently, something like eight out of the last nine we’ve won,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“We knocked off a good win the other against another of the top-three sides in Hull.

“And with the way the table’s shaping itself, this one is an even bigger game against Warrington.

“If we can get another two points we’ll pull level with them, which would be another shot in the arm.

“And coming up to the end of the season, it’s the time of season where you want to be playing good and beating the best teams.”

While Warrington have dropped off the pace in recent weeks, winning only one of their last six matches, Wigan have been the opposite.

Eight wins from nine games have seen them put some real pressure on the top three – who are anxiously looking over the shoulders.

“We’ve been taking each game as it’s come to be honest, we’ve not really been taking too much notice of the league table,” acknowledged Marshall.

“A few other results went our way which we didn’t expect, which have made it even more exciting at the top.

“Second place is a very realistic aim for us now, when at one point we were just hoping to get into the top five.

“If we can win our remaining games, and secure that second spot, it would be a real advantage going into the play-offs.

“And even with the way we’re playing, I think there’s still some room for improvement in us.

“Even last week against Hull KR, the result was obviously good but the performance – especially in the first half – wasn’t good.

“At this stage, you’re looking to put performances together, and the results should then take care of themselves.

“Overall we’re happy with where we’re at, knowing there’s room for improvement.

"And we’re hoping it will all come together against Warrington.”