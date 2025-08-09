Serpents Elite Soars Into Their Second Season Stronger Than Ever

Just one year ago, Serpents Elite Cheerleading burst onto the Wigan cheer scene with big dreams, a brand-new gym, and a mission to make cheerleading accessible to all. Now, heading into their second competitive season, the team isn’t just putting themselves on the map — they’re becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening in April 2024, Serpents Elite has grown from a passionate new program into a thriving cheer family with athletes ranging from complete beginners to seasoned veterans with more than 15 years of experience. Their growth has been matched by an expanded coaching team, now featuring a roster of highly qualified and specialist coaches covering stunting, tumbling, choreography, flexibility, and conditioning.

Head Coach & Director says, “This year has been transformational. We’ve built a dream coaching team with specialists who bring fresh ideas, new techniques, and the highest level of athlete support. Every athlete now gets more personalised feedback, more training opportunities, and more chances to shine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Coach adds, “We’ve kept our family spirit, but we’ve also stepped up our game. Our training is sharper, our skills are cleaner, and our athletes are achieving things they didn’t think were possible a year ago.”

Serpents Elite Cheerleading

In their debut season, Serpents Elite proved they could compete with established teams. This year, they’re aiming higher — with more competition entries, upgraded stunt sections, and innovative choreography designed to wow judges and crowds alike. Athletes have already been mastering advanced skills, and the team’s energy and unity have never been stronger.

True to their mission, Serpents Elite continues to make cheerleading affordable and accessible for all. Their fundraising committee has worked tirelessly to provide competition fees, uniforms, and equipment, ensuring no athlete is left behind. From sponsored challenges to community events, the team has rallied the Wigan area to support their vision.

One athlete shared, “Last year was amazing, but this year… it’s on another level. We’ve got more coaches to help us, the routines are so creative, and the energy in the gym is electric.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said, “I’ve learned more in a few months than I ever expected. It’s the perfect balance of hard work and fun — and you always feel supported.”

Serpents Elite Cheerleading

Join the Family

Serpents Elite is still recruiting across all age groups and abilities. Whether you’re new to cheer or a seasoned athlete, this is your chance to be part of one of the fastest-growing cheer programs in the North West.

📍 Where: St Peter’s High School, Howard’s Lane, Orrell, Wigan, WN5 8NU

📅 When: Full timetable: https://serpents-elite-cheerleading.classforkids.io

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serpents Elite Cheerleading

📞 Contact: Facebook: Serpents Elite Cheerleading | Instagram: @serpentselitecheer_ | Email: [email protected]

Serpents Elite — Stronger, sharper, and ready to take the competition floor by storm.