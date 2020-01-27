Shaun Edwards says "people in Wigan need to know truth" about his U-turn

Shaun Edwards has told reporters that a lack of control was behind his decision to do a U-turn on joining his hometown club.

In the summer of 2018 he was unveiled as the Warriors coach for 2020.

But he backed out last season to stay in union - sparking an angry backlash from some fans. He stated at the time his lack of experience in coaching the sport in which he cast his legacy.

Ahead of the Six Nations, the new France coach has spoken in depth about his decision, and claims he was kept in the dark about the sale of George Williams to Canberra.

"I realised the previous Christmas (2018) that the fitness guy I wanted to bring on board there hadn't been approached, four months after I'd made it clear I wanted him," he told the Daily Mail. "I realised then that I would have no control over my own staff.

"I'd accepted having the same assistant coaches that Shaun Wane had had — I just wanted to bring this one guy in, but he wasn't approached. Then I found out from a newspaper that George Williams had been sold — and that made me realise that I wouldn't have any control over signings either. That was the final straw.

"I told Wigan it wasn't going to work. I hadn't even been offered a contract. That never happened. I asked them for a contract three or four times and they kept saying, 'later, later'. The romantic part of me liked the idea of going back to Wigan and helping them win titles again, but it wasn't to be.

"People in Wigan just think I was offered a lot more money to do this job instead, but they need to know the truth."

In an earlier interview with The Guardian he said: "I don’t want to slag Wigan off but it’s important to explain because I’ve had a lot of criticism and people don’t know the real reason.

"I can accept you don’t have total control of everything but you would expect to have some control over your staff, and over the comings and goings of the players. You’d expect some of that, wouldn’t you?"

And the former Wales RU defence coach repeated the claims in an interview with the BBC.

"I didn't go to Wigan because of lack of control over what I felt was a head coach role," he said. "That way of working has worked for Wigan before so good luck to them, but when I was head coach at Wasps I definitely had input into the people I was bringing on board within my coaching staff."