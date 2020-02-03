'Shaun Wane is perfect for England' - how fans reacted on social media

Former Wigan coach Shaun Wane has today been confirmed as the England coach on a two-year deal. Here is how some fans reacted on social media...

@CwReddevil69: “Great appointment and at last you would think players playing in their rightful positions no halfbacks placed on the wings back rowers in the centre it does make a difference”

@dredge5316: “It’s coming home”

@BigBuster100: “I’m looking forward to hearing that accent again in interviews! Tha knows”

@AckroydFred: “Great news”

@kerrygriff85: “Some fantastic news to wake up to. Waney’s rugby league through and through”

@tigertye2: “About time! Should have got rid of that dinosaur long before now”

@wiganem: “Great news! The perfect man for the England job. Watch out Australia”

@DaveDillon2: “At last a coach that has some passion. If he can’t get England to a high standard and competitive then they never will”

@SimonMiles2: “Thank god, somebody who can take us forwards instead of backwards like Bennett was doing”

@Marctolson1: “Finally appointed the best candidate for the job, wish him all the best & you can guarantee he’ll give his very best”

Alan Lowes: “Brilliant news been an admirer of Shaun from his playing days right through to his academy and first team coaching he will certainly get the passion back into the team”

Richard West: “Great news and I know for a fact that not just Wigan fans think that”

Steven Conway: “Brilliant, well done Shaun”

Renee Heslin: “Good luck Shaun”

Joan Barton: “Hopefully he’ll be allowed free reign with staff selection and players”