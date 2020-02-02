Shaun Wane 'set to be new England RL coach'

Former Wigan coach Shaun Wane is reportedly on the brink of a sensational return to rugby league - as coach of England.

He will take charge of the national team for this autumn's Ashes series ahead of next year's World Cup, reports The Sun.

According to the report, his appointment as Wayne Bennett's successor could be confirmed tomorrow (Monday).

Bennett's contract expired at the end of last year and the RFL has been carrying out a review following Great Britain's four defeats in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Wane has been out of rugby league since leaving Wigan as a Grand Final winner at the end of 2018 - his third Super League title in charge of his hometown club.

He also has a league leaders' shield, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge on his coaching CV.

Since his exit, he has been working part-time with Scotland RU while also carving out a successful sideline as a speaker to business leaders.

Wane has been approached for comment.