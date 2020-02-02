Shaun Wane to be unveiled as new England RL coach

Former Wigan coach Shaun Wane will make a sensational return to rugby league this week - as coach of England.



He will take charge of the national team for this autumn's Ashes series against Australia, ahead of next year's World Cup.

His appointment as Wayne Bennett's successor will be confirmed at a press conference tomorrow afternoon (Monday).

The RFL said it will reveal "the appointment of the England men’s head coach for the next two years" tomorrow morning, in advance of the 2pm press conference, but will not comment on speculation Wane has the role.

Bennett's contract expired at the end of last year and the RFL has been carrying out a review following Great Britain's four defeats in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Wane has been out of rugby league since leaving Wigan as a Grand Final winner at the end of 2018 - his third Super League title in charge of his hometown club.

He also has a league leaders' shield, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge on his coaching CV.

Since his exit, he has been working part-time with Scotland RU while also carving out a successful sideline as a speaker to business leaders.

Wane did not respond to requests for comment.