Social media reaction: Wigan Warriors 30 Salford Red Devils 26

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction to Wigan Warriors’ last gasp victory against Salford Red Devils

@JaneMiller18: “Well done lads, absolutely delighted with the win today!”

David Swift: “After what Salford did to Warrington and considering the side we fielded, this is a brilliant - and much needed - win.”

Phil Raymond: “Well done lads, great resilience to get over the line!”

Steven Boon: “I don’t want to be a pessimist, but I’m not getting excited yet. By the sounds of it we tried to throw the game away, and were again out own worst enemy. If and when we can get some composure and stop giving away stupid penalties we will come good.”

Steven Almond: “A win there is good. We were actually 4-0 up in pens, although two of those from kicking out on full, then thaler took over again. To have to face that all the time and with so many out is a good sign.”

Martin John: “Can we play Salford away every week?”