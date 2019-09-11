Son of ex-Wigan Warriors stand-off Greg Florimo to play for USA

The son of ex-Wigan stand-off Greg Florimo is in the USA squad for the World Nines.



Jay Florimo is among the new faces.

The 29-year-old's dad, Greg, played for Italy and Australia during his playing career which included a stint with Wigan in 1999.

"Jay's mother was born on a US army base in Germany to an American father," said coach Sean Rutgerson.

"I tried to get in contact with him last year, was unsuccessful but was told when I took over that he was eligible.

"He actually finally got back to me on Facebook Messenger recently and I got him to send all his stuff."

Hull winger Bureta Faraimo has been named in the United States squad for the inaugural World Nines in Sydney on October 18-19.

Hawks coach Rutgerson has also included Sheffield Eagles forward Cory Makelim and Toulouse's former Hull KR winger Junior Vaivai in his 20-man squad.