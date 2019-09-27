St Helens 40 Wigan Warriors 10

Wigan will need to overcome Salford again if they are to reach the Grand Final following this crushing loss at St Helens.



The Warriors' eight-game winning streak was derailed by a clinical Saints outfit, who have booked their place at Old Trafford on October 12.

Adrian Lam's side will now need to navigate next Friday's rematch with the Red Devils, who they beat 18-12 in the opening round of the platy-offs.

Wigan went into this match with just one defeat since May - at the Totally Wicked Stadium in July.

The consensus after that defeat was it showed them just how far they were still behind Saints, and the league-toppers again performed at a different level.

Their forwards dominated down the middle, allowing them to execute their plays with precision and speed and post seven tries including two from Mark Percival.

There was no lack of effort from the visitors but defensively they were sluggish off the line, and opened up far too easily for two of Saints' first-half tries. The grit and cohesion seen during their resurgence were missing and, with the ball, they fared little better. George Williams posed a threat and tries by Liam Marshall and Bevan French at least gave the strong away following something to cheer, but it proved little comfort. If they do secure a fifth derby meeting this year - on the Old Trafford stage - they will need to make sweeping improvements.

On Sean O'Loughlin's milestone 450th game for his hometown club, Saints posted more points against Lam's side than any side had managed all year.

The ball hadn't even been in Saints' half by the time they were 14-0 up.

Theo Fages started the scoring, latching onto a reverse kick from Lachlan Coote, who then struck his first of five first-half goals.

Luke Thompson's storming break moments later provided a warning shot - Zak Hardaker, at the back, restricted the scoring - before Williams threw a pass into the grateful hands of Kevin Naiqama, who raced away to make it 12-0. Coote added a penalty.

There was a respite to the one-way traffic midway through the first-half. A left-to-right shift saw Hardaker release Chris Hankinson, who then sent Marshall arcing over to reel in Saints' lead to eight points.

But attempts to build on that score faltered with errors in successive sets and before the half-hour, James Roby had put Thompson through a huge opening to restore their 14 point lead.

And then ex-Orrell St James junior Jonny Lomax, hailed the best player in the competition by Wigan-bound Jackson Hastings, stepped through a flapping defence before the break.

Zeb Taia piled on the misery from the restart.

Wigan, who improved only enough to force a drop-out, introduced Bevan French and he added a solo try at the death - but only after Mark Perival had collected a looping pass to ensure this was the Warriors' heaviest defeat of the year.

St Helens: Coote; Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Fages; Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, Knowles. Subs: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Ashworth, Smith.

Wigan: Hardaker; Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell, Partington, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Byrne, Flower, French, Smithies.

Referee: Chris Kendall

Half-time: 26-6