St Helens 40 Wigan Warriors 10: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 40-10 play-offs defeat at St Helens...

1. Wigan that bad or Saints that good?

"Probably a bit of both," answered Adrian Lam.

The hosts flew out of the blocks and hit the Warriors with a whirlwind display to take a 14-0 lead.

Liam Marshall's stylish effort stopped the rot but it only briefly interrupted the flow of the match, as St Helens went on to score five further tries.

There were occasional flashpoints and half-chances from Wigan when you thought, 'If only...' - but ultimately they just weren't good enough.

2. The first-half, in particular, resembled one of those blow-out World Club Challenge matches in which you marvel at the difference between the two sides.

Only, the side doing the damage wasn't an NRL outfit, but St Helens, who were as flawless as they were ruthless.

It was the best display that Wigan have faced this year and, when they attempted to counter, they inevitably lacked a buzz because of the energy-sapping efforts either getting out of their half or defending. And reaping havoc the most was Luke Thompson, a former school-mate of Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart.

He frequently punched holes through Wigan's middle and got them on the front-foot. The best prop in the competition?

3. And so Sean O'Loughlin's milestone match ended in disappointment.

This was the skipper's 450th game for his hometown club and earlier, he'd had a video room at their Robin Park training base named in his honour.

O'Loughlin is seventh on Wigan's all-time list and, should he play on next year, would likely overtake sixth-placed Shaun Edwards (467).

4. Wigan's ruthless defence has been finger-printed all over their eight-game winning streak.

And even before that - before their loss at Saints in July - there were signs they were getting their teeth back. The line-speed and aggression has been admirable.

Which makes the 40-points conceded, their biggest tally this season, difficult to stomach. As good as Saints were, Wigan's defence opened up far too easily at times, especially for tries from Jonny Lomax and Thompson in the first-half. If they meet again, they will need to be much-better.

This was their fourth loss to Saints this year - for an aggregate scoreline of 130-42 - but Wigan now have the chance to set-up an all important fifth derby, on the biggest stage.

5. Wigan need to draw a line under this performance to ensure it doesn't eat away at their confidence and positivity.

Because on Friday night, they host Salford for the right to meet Saints at Old Trafford.

The Warriors have beaten the Red Devils four times this season, including a gutsy 18-12 win in the opening round of the play-offs.

But Ian Watson's men were pretty good that night, they were pretty good on Thursday night in beating Castleford 22-0, and they've been pretty good for several weeks.