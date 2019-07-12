St Helens taught us a lesson, admits Wigan Warriors coach

Wigan coach Adrian Lam reckoned his side were 'our own worst enemy' after the 32-10 derby defeat at St Helens.

The Warriors had gone into the game with plenty of confidence, on the back of five straight wins.

Despite only trailing 12-4 at the break, three tries in quick succession at the beginning of the second half gave Saints a third win of the season against their closest rivals.

Zak Hardaker's magnificent individual score just after the hour mark was scant consolation for the well-beaten visitors.

And Lam feels at least some of the damage was self-inflicted.

"We were our own worst enemy at times, and I also thought we got out-enthused," he mused.

"When you play teams like this, you need to make sure you play your best rugby.

"We wanted to come out for the second half and give it a go, but we gave a penalty away on tackle six and didn't see the ball for 20 minutes.

"We probably learned a bit from them tonight."

Saints coach Justin Holbrook could not hide his delight at seeing his side complete a clean sweep of the rest of the top four in the space of three weeks.

"To play the second, third and fourth teams in three successive weeks - including our toughest rivals in Wigan - and come through is great credit to the group," he gushed.

"It was a massive effort and a great win."