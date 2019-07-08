St Helens test will gauge Wigan Warriors’ title credentials, says Liam Marshall

Liam Marshall admits Wigan’s renewed hopes of defending their Super League crown will receive their biggest acid-test this Friday night.

The Warriors head to St Helens for an intriguing derby which has been shunned by Sky Sports.

Adrian Lam’s side have won their last five – and eight of 10 in Super League – to climb to the brink of the top-three.

And try-scoring machine Marshall said: “Saints are flying and they are the benchmark, so this will show where we are at.

“We’ve played the teams around us and got results. Nobody is a laughing stock this year, there are a lot of good sides and we’ve done well against them, but to challenge the likes of

Saints and Warrington we need to see where we’re up to against them.

“We weren’t far off on the opening night but we were embarrassed on Good Friday.”

Marshall scored three of Wigan’s nine tries as they put Hull KR to the sword on Friday night with a 52-10 win.

It took his personally tally to five tries in two matches and he said: “It’s down to the shapes the right side are running now and I’m just there to finish them off.

“We know our left is a frightening edge when they’re on their game, and it’s nice to score some down our side but as a team we were very good again.

“Our middles were outstanding, to lose Clubby early on – when we only had two props on the bench to start with – was tough but we didn’t break, even when we went down to 12 men, and that’s what we want to build on.

“But we need to keep our feet on the ground, lose two games in this league and you can be back in a dog fight.”

Friday’s match will be the first derby in Super League history not to be shown by Sky Sports, who have opted for the relegation scrap between Leeds and Hull KR.

“It’s a strange one,” added Marshall. “My family are at a wedding and they were all hoping to sneak off and watch the game on the TV, so they’re disappointed!”

Meanwhile, Warriors under-19s ran City of Hull Academy ragged in an 82-0 thrashing at Robin Park on Saturday.

Their n15 tries came from Harry Rushton and Harry Smith, plus efforts from James McDonnell, O’Keefe Umyla Hanley, Marcus Cropper, Adam Lavin, Aiden Roden and Ethan Havard.