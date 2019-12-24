Talking RL: How I'll remember Wigan Warriors' 2019 campaign

Phil Wilkinson reflects on a year which didn’t bring silverware, but delivered so much...



Wigan's year will be remembered for...

Many things. The salary cap deduction and appeal, the slow start, Shaun Edwards’ U-turn. The exit of Taulima Tautai and Gabe Hamlin under a cloud, the emergence of some young talent, the recovery, the arrival of Bevan French, the signing of two marquee players, the late-season charge which took Wigan to within 80 minutes of another Grand Final...

Ultimately, it proved the only season this decade when Wigan have failed to either win a trophy or reach a final - itself a measure of the amount, and consistency, of success they have enjoyed since 2010.

They went close, but the general consensus was they ran out of gas as they were, in Adrian Lam’s words, walking a tightrope for weeks with many young players asked to punch above their weight, time and again.

Everyone has their own gauge of what they find acceptable or not, but a second-placed finish hardly screams ‘disgrace’ - not with so much upheaval - and if there was one thing everyone can agree on, it wasn’t dull.

If there was a low point, it was...

The 18-16 loss at London Broncos, just because of the ‘shock’ factor... though the Super League one-season wonders later pulled off some other notable scalps. The following week’s 14-6 defeat to Huddersfield at home also wreaked, failing to beat Saints at all was painful and – of course – their play-offs loss to Salford stung.



If there was a high point, it was...

Not so much a point on a graph, but a line... Wigan’s brilliant run in the second-half of the season heading into the play-offs. In June, July, August and September, they lost just once... and played some breathtaking stuff along the way. As they improved, others slipped away, and seeing them cement the second spot - having taken so much criticism earlier in the year - was satisfying.

If there was a turning point, it was...

On Sunday, June 9. Sam Powell’s winning drop-goal at Hull KR snapped a three-game losing run - and breathed confidence into the side as they surged through summer and charged up the ladder.

In 2019, the player of the year was...

Zak Hardaker. But with the asterisk he still wasn’t firing 100 per cent in attack. The full-back's consistency and defence were top drawer.

With an honourable mention to...

Sam Powell, who scaled new heights. Morgan Smithies would just shade Oliver Gildart for the other place on the podium.

If we were giving out Most Improved awards, they would go to...

Ollie Partington, for sure, and Willie Isa - two forwards who reached a level few predicted. And, again, if there was a podium, Joe Bullock’s form - from being part-time at Barrow the year before - would probably earn him a bronze medal.

The best single performance was...

Sean O’Loughlin in the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters. “If O’Loughlin is not one of the best players in the world... he’s an incredible player,” said coach Trent Robinson, without prompting.

But Smithies’ record-busting tackle haul against Salford, and Bevan French’s hat-trick against Catalans, also put them in the mix.

My favourite try was...

Not French’s magical effort against Warrington, or any of the three against Catalans, or Hardaker’s late clincher at Salford, or any conjured by the left-edge duo of Gildart and Joe Burgess.

Nope, for the best Wigan try in 2019, look no further than the sight of big Tony Clubb charging and arcing 35m for the line to seal victory at Leeds - a surreal score made even sweeter by replays showing he lost the ball inches before the line!

My favourite away ground was...

Barcelona’s Camp Nou. Wigan didn’t win - and their second-half collapse was deflating - but it felt every bit of the historic occasion it was. The sight of so many Wigan shirts rambling down Les Ramblas was surreal.

As we head into 2020, I’m feeling...

Optimistic. One year on, the style of play under Lam has been bedded in, and the recruitment of George Burgess and Jackson Hastings are a real statement of intent. There are areas to address; the mid-season arrival of assistant coach Matty Peet added some bite to the defence, but their kicking game last season was poor.

Lam has genuine competition across the board, especially up front, but with other clubs assembling strong squads – and St Helens showing no signs of fading – it is promising to be an exciting season.

