Talking RL: 'Many tipped Wigan Warriors to finish in second, but who predicted that journey?'

Second in the table and second favourites to win the title... back in January, that wouldn’t have seemed a bold prediction for Wigan.

But few would have predicted such a wild roller-coaster along the way, with more twists and frights than than the old Wild Mouse ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Perhaps when they started the season on -2 points, we should have guessed then it was going to be a dramatic season!

Injuries, departures, controversies, defeats.

But a remarkable recovery, too. Free-scoring attacks, a defence which has rediscovered its teeth, winning runs, the signing of some stars and the emergence of some fresh young talent.

Of course, how this campaign will be remembered will be shaped over the coming weeks.

And a victory tomorrow night would put them a week away from the Grand Final.

If you’re a passive fan, or not a fan at all, you may expect them to trample over Salford with ease.

But Ian Watson has worked wonders and their eight-game winning streak makes them the form side of the five remaining and, in Jackson Hastings, they have an outstanding player who – for one night only – Wigan fans will be hoping has an off-night.

I’m tipping a narrow home win but a Warriors loss wouldn’t be a disaster.

You could even make a case their route to Old Trafford would seem easier if they lose, with a home match against Wire or Cas’, and - probably - a rematch with Salford.

Wigan, of course, won’t look at it that way, and will be going all-guns to get a victory against the Red Devils to earn the right to have a crack at St Helens, the only side they’ve yet to beat in the league this season. A win would secure then a place at Old Trafford – and they'd have the safety net of knowing they get a second bite if they lose.

All the indicators point to an epic night and, with the Under-19s Grand Final on beforehand, it could be a hugely successful evening for the club.

Journalists used to select the Super League Dream Team.

This year, we’ve handed the responsibility – well, had it prised from us! – to the panel of former players who have been voting, each week, for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

The team they’ve selected is a good line-up which has sparked debate about who ‘should have been in’; and frankly, I’d be worried about the health of the competition if a lot of good players didn’t get left out!

Liam Farrell was the only Wigan player in the team. He has been excellent even if he did miss half the season through injury. I wonder if Morgan Smithies, surely the Super League Young Player of the Year, may have pushed close for a place.

Elsewhere, Zak Hardaker, arguably Wigan’s most consistent performer, could easily have taken the full-back spot, though there’s no denying Lachlan Coote has had a good season in the league (not so, Wembley).

Sam Powell, too, has taken his game to new levels this year, and must consider himself unlucky to play in a position where there is excellence elsewhere, in the form of Warrington’s Daryl Clark (who made the list) and St Helens’ James Roby (who didn’t).

I’m surprised Leeds winger Ash Handley was included – I thought Regan Grace was more deserving of a wing spot – and while Blake Austin shone, especially early on, I would have found it difficult to leave out Jonny Lomax.

And if there’s one Wigan player who I thought was really unlucky to miss out, it’s Oliver Gildart. He has played in every game this season, and played well. In my view he deserved a place ahead of Kevin Naiqama.

So, if I still had a vote for the DreamTeam, and for what it's worth, it would have looked something like this: Coote (St Helens), Makinson (St Helens), Gildart (Wigan), Hurrell (Leeds), Grace (St Helens); Lomax (St Helens), Hastings (Salford); Watts (Castleford), Powell (Wigan), Thompson (St Helens), Farrell (Wigan), Jones (Salford), Knowles (St Helens).

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone spoke about the broadcast deal, the Magic Weekend and plans for next year at a media briefing this week.

Which was great. It’s good to know what’s going on.

He revealed Toronto Wolfpack would not take central funding – currently, the top-flight clubs pocket around £2m from the Sky Sports money – if they were promoted.

But interestingly, he didn’t guarantee they would join Super League even if they won the right to do so on the pitch.

He said they were still in talks with the RFL about Toronto meeting minimum criteria.

I’m glad due diligence is being carried out and, clearly with Toronto, it’s only sensible to nail-down the logistics and travel expenses.

But does anyone else think it seems ludicrously late to be sorting all of that out, when London have already been relegated and the Wolfpack are potentially two games away from promotion?