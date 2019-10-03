Talking RL: 'Stakes don't get much higher for Wigan Warriors'

Phil Wilkinson looks ahead to Wigan's semi-final showdown, John Bateman's contract saga and Toronto's promotion uncertainty...

A short trip down the road to Old Trafford... or the end of the road?

If Wigan lose tomorrow night, it will be the end of a campaign which began back in January.

Win, and they can begin looking forward to their seventh Grand Final in a decade.

I’m expecting Wigan to have drawn a line under their derby display, I’m backing their experienced players to stand tall and I’m hoping they can get back to doing what had served them so well for months.

Salford are a very good side led by Ian Watson, who should be Coach of the Year, and steered by Jackson Hastings who I think will be Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

They have players in good form - Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Niall Evalds - and they showed in the opening play-offs match an ability to play in a high-intense match, which Wigan edged 18-12.

But I share the view frequently echoed from the Warriors camp this season that, if they turn up, they should have the armoury to get the job done. If both sides are 9/10, Wigan win.

They've worked so hard and done so well to recover from a poor start and put themselves in this position.

They are this close (hold thumb and finger tip, an inch apart) to Old Trafford. And if it goes wrong, they may be on their Mad Monday by Saturday.

The stakes don’t get too much higher than this.

The mischievous part of me wants Featherstone to win Saturday’s ludicrously-named Million Pound Game.

The hopeful part of me wants Toronto to win, for the chance to go somewhere new.

As it stands as I write this, at 9am on Thursday morning, Super League has still not said whether they would be accepted.

To recap, Robert Elstone publicly stated before the play-offs they were seeking assurances the Canadian outfit met minimum standards.

Since then, we've heard whispers Super League will accept them into the top-flight - but there has been no confirmation.

And the game is in two days.

Can you imagine that in any other sport?

John Bateman’s openness and honesty are among his best traits.

When so many of his peers resort to boring answers and cliches, the ex-Wigan forward is usually more candid, and he’s quite witty on social media, too.

But I question the wisdom of him admitting he will explore his future options – just days before he plays in a Grand Final.

“You’ve got to earn as much money in your career as you can... I’ll just have to weigh up my options and see what’s there,” he told the official NRL website.

Bateman, who has another two years at the Raiders, swiftly tried to defuse any storm, tweeting, “Ha ha ha settle down people. I’m looking to extend my contract where I am at.”

Even so, the interview was surprising. And something else I found interesting was where it appeared; on the official NRL website.

The site operates with editorial independence, meaning it reports on players and clubs the same way as reporters from traditional media outlets. And it does a good job of it - they have some fine journalists.

The story on Bateman began “Canberra are bracing themselves for the potential that superstar import John Bateman could seek a release from his deal”. It even speculates how much Bateman’s contract is worth!

Imagine something similar on the Super League site? Or the Premier League site? Or the RFU? They function much more formally, with inoffensive and PR-driven content. And that's fine - they inevitably want to paint themselves in the best light possible.

So while I couldn’t see any stories, for example, of the sparse World Championships crowds on the international athletics site, the NRL will run a potentially unsettling contract story of a star player days before a Grand Final.

See the difference?

It’s chalk n’ cheese, Toronto n’ Featherstone. And this isn’t a criticism, just an observation, because the NRL are not alone in operating this way - many Australian and American sports do, too.

A colleague of mine believes Super League may look to follow this model down the track. Maybe it's because I'm a media geek, but I'm intrigued to know how that would work.

But could reporters of a competition, being paid by a competition, really be independent? Contract stories and previews, sure, but could a journalist being paid by Super League really be a watchdog for Super League?

Could they write stories which were critical of the competition, its bosses, its sponsors? Its crowds? Only this week, Toronto coach Brian McDermott hit back at SL chief executive Robert Elstone – would Super League be happy with that story on its homepage?

If Super League’s site operated like the NRL, would a story about a players criticising the January start to the season get a run? Or the slippery balls (no laughing at the back)? Or the broadcasters switching fixtures?

Would there be any lines and if so, where would they be?