Taulima Tautai left out of Wigan Warriors squad after court appearance for drink-driving

Taulima Tautai has been left out of Wigan's squad to face Leeds on Friday following his court appearance for drink-driving.

The prop is not in Adrian Lam's 19-man squad for the Sky-televised showdown at Headingley.

Tautai appeared in court in Wigan late this morning to face a charge of drink-driving in Pemberton, at 4.10am on Sunday May 26 - hours after his appearance for Wigan in their Magic Weekend loss to Warrington (a court report will appear on this website shortly).

He retained his place in the side for Sunday's 19-18 win at Hull KR. It is unclear if his omission is a punishment or due to form or injury, but Lam will take his weekly press conference this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Joe Greenwood (ribs) is still out and Ben Flower and Zak Hardaker are ruled out as they nurse back and hamstring injuries respectively. Jake Shorrocks has been left out.

Chris Hankinson, Ollie Partington, Romain Navarrete and Jarrod Sammut - who didn't face the Robins - are in the provisional squad which will be cut to 17 on Friday.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.