Ten more players who represented both Wigan Warriors and Parramatta Eels
Following Bevan French's arrival at Wigan from Parramatta yesterday, we trawled the archives for pictures of 10 other players who have figured for both clubs.
From Brett Kenny to Brett Finch, there have been some star performers... as well as a couple who didn't do as well as hoped...
1. Taulima Tautai
He finished his career this year at prop with Wigan but the 31-year-old played mainly as a winger after bursting through at Parramatta in 2008.
Getty
2. Blake Green
The 32-year-old New Zealand Warriors halfback started his professional career with Parramatta in 2007 and went on to play for seven other clubs, including Wigan from 2013-14.
Getty
3. Lee Mossop
The props sole season in the NRL was bookended by serious injuries, limiting him to three games with the Eels in 2014 before he returned to Wigan.
Getty
4. Pat Richards
Before winning silverware with Wests and Wigan - where he spent seven seasons - the winger with the mighty boot had four years in the Blue and Gold.
Getty
View more