The 18th Man Column: Is this Adrian Lam's biggest game as Wigan Warriors coach?

Our 18th Man Columnists have their say on Wigan's match against Toronto, the inclusion of the Wolfpack in Super League and the Warriors' match-day experience...

What are you hoping to see from Wigan tomorrow night – and what are you expecting?

David Bailey: I’m hoping to see a more disciplined performance from the Warriors.

Defence is crucial, particularly in blustery, wet conditions. Wigan just have to do the basics well against a Wolfpack side desperate to get off the board.

I’m expecting a response after the Cas game. Wigan are at home – and regardless of the big names in the Toronto squad, it’s a game the Warriors should be winning.

I think it will be another close game, but home advantage should be crucial.

Alex Graham: After a massively disappointing trip to Castleford last Friday, I’m simply hoping to see a change in attitude.

Watching the warm-up on the Wheldon Road terrace, the body language of a couple of (senior!) players was pathetic. Strolling around with your head down to each warm-up exercise, with a brief pause and whinge to themselves about a tight muscle… it transferred onto the pitch and were already beaten before the game kicked off.

Ironically, a repeat in enthusiasm from the brilliant young forwards (and Oliver Partington in particular) will put us in good stead.

If the backs play with any form of cohesion and have the confidence (and interest) to play expansive, we should produce a convincing win against a Toronto still finding their feet.

Sean Lawless: I think that tomorrow’s game is in some ways Adrian Lam’s biggest game since taking over at Wigan.

It’s a game that Wigan are expected to win – but a game in which they need to win well. It’s also a potential banana skin, and has world reaching headlines in the pipeline – “Toronto’s first win in Super League at Wigan”.

A win in which Wigan just get over the finish line is not going to be good enough for most – especially with Hull awaiting next week. A good win is the absolute minimum this week.

Darren Wrudd: More than anything, I am hoping to see some maturity from our players. Take away some of the unforced errors and we beat Castleford last week.

These are so important to our season as a whole – how many times have we missed out on big games recently due to just not turning up, or even trying too hard to force those impossible passes?

Other teams press their advantage by keeping things simpler – and doing the little things well.

Line speed, completing sets and the transition from defence to attack and back again. I know we will settle as the season goes on, but we should have this pinned in pre-season and not have to build into it.

I hope to see our 6 and 7 shirts playing alongside one another where they belong, but I am obviously not on the same page as some – but I live in hope.

Toronto Wolfpack – good for Super League or not?

David Bailey: I really enjoy what the Wolfpack bring to the table. They have big names. They get people talking.

They have marketed themselves superbly and a lot of clubs should take note. Hopefully, they can establish themselves as a Super League club and encourage more North American cities to get involved as it could be crucial for the long-term health of rugby league.

Alex Graham: It’s an absolute no-brainer. I’m yet to see a reasonable argument against having a club based on another continent and in a multi-million populated sport-mad commercially renown city such as Toronto.

I find it amazing we still have a structure which clubs like Toronto have to fight for promotion against limited clubs from 13,000 populated Yorkshire villages such as Featherstone or a Leigh, a small club based in the borough of Wigan.

If this game is to grow, we have to think and operate strategically by ensuring commercially and broadcasting attractive cities like Toronto are participating in our top competition. I’m looking forward flying out there in April.

Sean Lawless: I think Toronto are not only good for Super League, they’re essential and incredibly important for the future of the sport.

Toronto are the only team and is the only city that could attract SBW into Super League.

I think they’re the blueprint for further expansion and the future success and sustainability of Super League.

Darren Wrudd: Not sure really – as much of the publicity that it brings will certainly bring in sponsorship and money is certainly what is lacking to build the sport.

However, an interview with Robert Elstone saw him recount of the initial aim of Super League when first formed. This was to grow the game internationally throughout Europe and further afield – and no matter how many attempts have failed, they do seem to be pressing on regardless and use the one hard fought success of the Catalans Dragons as the benchmark for future vision.

I think this is flawed, and have said so before – how can we possibly justify going further afield and taking more games on the road before we increase the demand at home and start to fill stadiums each week?

A long-term plan to sell out each home game would be better placed and eventually would leave us in a much better place than waiting for the latest rich investor to get bored and give up.

Wigan are now making use of the Robin Park track on match days; is there anything else you’d like to see introduced/improved to the game experience?

David Bailey: I think it’s terrific that the Warriors have a base so close to the stadium where fans can finally have a sense of community and spend their money directly for the benefit of the club.

There is so much scope for future games – for instance, on the Sunday games where there’s more a family feel they could put on events for kids like inflatable assault courses.

There could be live music at the stadium to get people in earlier and build an atmosphere.

Alex Graham: It was brilliant to see so many supporters use the facility before the match against Warrington. It’s the closest thing we’ve had to feeling like a home since we lost Central Park, and the first time that the club has been able to generate decent pre/post-match revenue.

I just hope Wiganers don’t begrudge the extra £1 they might pay for a pint and remain conscious that the extra £1 is now going into the club – rather than Wigan Athletic, or one of the pub chains around the area.

With regard to match day experience, we need to put the new screen in the North East corner to better use by promoting our players if they score a try for example. Whether it’s Zak Hardaker doing a daft dance or Jackson Hastings spinning the ball on his finger, it adds that bit more to the entertainment and would no doubt attract sponsors.

Sean Lawless: I love the idea of Robin Park and the love what the club have managed to do in Robin Park already. The match day experience is now already better – and the knowledge the rugby club will benefit from money being spent in their on a match day makes the support of the venture even more important.

The experience will gradually get better, game by game – and will be an in-demand venue once those summer games roll around.

Darren Wrudd: I think the facility at Robin Park is simply superb.

That we can open this up to all fans with a ticket is a great way to bring the fans together before a game.

It would be nice to see more food stalls dotted around and this may come with the better weather and how about an outdoor artisan market before and after a game.

The type where we could have a pint and a bite to eat whilst also taking in some of the continental produce on offer at these gatherings.

If done on a Sunday game, it would give people a chance to spend time and not rush off afterwards.

But it must be advertised properly, not just online or on social media. Too many people tell me that they don’t know what’s going on at the club and so are not being engaged with by the club.

Not everyone is online or has access to Twitter etc. So, we need to spread our net wider in a more traditional fashion. This could be huge going forward and really make a difference on match days.