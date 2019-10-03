The 18th Man column: 'Wigan Warriors' props need to perform better'

Our 18th Man columnists predict who will win the Wigan-Salford showdown at the DW Stadium...

Wigan-Salford– what are you expecting?

Sean Lawless: Wigan need to produce a similar to performance to their semi-final last year against Castleford; clinical and defensively dominant. It’s going to be a difficult game for Wigan,

Salford will be buoyed by their performance last week but I think Wigan’s experienced players could be the difference.

Rob Kenyon: I’m hoping for a better performance from our props, especially in the metres made department.

We struggled to get into Saints’ half on the weekend and their forwards bullied us, so I’m hoping that our props and our pack has a point to prove. Salford will be on the crest of a wave and will be very difficult to beat, it really will be who wants it more.

They came very close last time and will be hungry, we need to want it more it’s as simple as that.

Jeanette Lusher: This will be a game where we truly see what our lads are made of! The mental toughness to be able to pick themselves up from the reality check that was the Saints game and to do an 80-minute battle against a side ultra-high in confidence.

This will be a knock out game that eliminates all of our previous victories against Salford this season.

It’s a game where desire to win will ultimately bring success.

We need to be much quicker off the mark to stifle them of opportunity and we need to spread the ball more in attack. Wigan needs to dig deep and be prepared to put their bodies on the line!

The return of Dan Sarginson will be of vast importance and I really hope that he wants to show Salford exactly what they are getting next season.

Jon Lyon: An absolute nail biter. After the last game between the two teams which Salford could have won had a bit of luck gone their way, they’ll definitely fancy their chances.

I would expect them to be even better than last time after a convincing and dominant win against Castleford.

The big question is how Wigan will respond to their thrashing.

Some reaction on social media to the Saints result has been over the top. Wigan’s record of 13 wins in their last 15 games is still phenomenal, and to criticise one below par performance against the season’s best team playing at their peak is very harsh, and anyone questioning the Wigan players efforts needs to take a long hard look in the mirror.

If Wigan can put this blip behind them and start much more aggressively then as long as we throw the ball around we have the backs to score from anywhere.

It will be a tense, very close affair and I’m going for a 1 point win for the Warriors to set up the Grand Final derby for some sweet revenge.

Darren Wrudd: I am expecting a different attitude than last week first and foremost. We were embarrassed not only by the scoreline but the way we were bullied off the park.

For a team like ours who have spent the season striking fear into sides because of the hard way we play the game and the speed of our opening quarter, we just let Saints do a Wigan on us.

This week will have been about shaking off that game and getting heads back to where we need them, if not, we will be watching the Saints play Salford instead.

I fully expect Salford to play in our faces like they did the previous week and if some of their chances come off, we will need to be at our best to compete. I can’t call this one, it could be very close indeed.

Whoever wins, have they got a chance against St Helens in the final?

Sean Lawless: I think whoever wins will have a chance if there is some type of leveller in the Grand Final, whether than be a card, an injury or the conditions – that’s how well Saints played last week. But anything can happen on the big stage and Wigan need to earn the right to try to make amends for last week.”

Rob Kenyon: If Salford beat us, that will be their Grand Final and they’ll get tonked off Saints in the final. If we win, then we should be well up for it, they’ve beat us four times this season and we are due a win, even if it’s a pride thing.

We have the experience of winning finals and Saints have the hoodoo hanging over them of choking in big games and finals as they’ve only won 1 major trophy in 11 years. Saints are in superb form and it will take someone to come up with a master plan to beat them, I’m hoping that it’s us and it’s in the final.

Their forwards ran over the top of us all game, our forwards need to step up to the plate and get stuck into them. Also tire them out when they’re defending by offloading otherwise they’ll be full of energy and run all over us like they did last Friday.

A few tactical changes are needed like starting Smithies and not playing injured players would be something I’d do.

Jeanette Lusher: Every team has a chance in knock out competitions! Eighty minutes of play where you have to give it all you’ve got!

Saints are not invincible and eagerness and enthusiasm are mightily effective assets against them! You have to be in their faces in defence and you need to control the ruck otherwise they will boss the park!

They are only human and shutting them down will not only be effective in helping to secure the victory but will also cause serious frustration!

Frustration that will break their concentration and discipline!

Jon Lyon: No-one gave Warrington any hope in the Challenge Cup Final, and as Wigan fans know only too well, no-one gave any hope to Sheffield Eagles in 1998. That’s the beauty of sport, the best team on paper doesn’t always win.

If Saints play, or are allowed to play, as they did last week then it’s hard to see anything other than a comfortable win. If Wigan, or dare I say it Salford, can rattle them early then who knows what might happen. Wigan were blitzed from the start by Saints’ aggressive attitude and mistakes such as the interception try simply can’t happen if we’re to win.

Wigan have the players to score, it’s whether we can be at our meanest defensively for a full 80 minutes. If the week off can throw Saints out of their stride a little and we get the rub of the green then anything can happen. Hopefully the impressive and likeable Justin Holbrook goes home empty handed.

Darren Wrudd: Yes, but it will be a steep hill to climb. Saints have yet another week off and will be fully rested after their training run against us last week.

Whether it is us or Salford who succeed, to compete we would need to be at our best. But it is just an 80-minute game and we have seen some strange results this year against the odds. St Helens have been a class act this year, I hate saying it but it is true. They will be desperate to send their coach out on a high, just as we were last year and that is a mighty motivation. So whilst not impossible, it would certainly be against the odds.

John Bateman is in the NRL Grand Final- did you expect him to do this well?

Sean Lawless: I don’t think anyone expected to do him this well but at the same time I don’t think anyone is surprised, just from the type of player and person he is. He hasn’t just done well, he has proved himself to be one of the best players in the competition.

I really hope Canberra can get the win and play Wigan in the World Club Challenge next year.

Rob Kenyon: I’ve followed the NRL very closely this year, especially Canberra.

I expected him to do well but not as well as he has done, he took the NRL by storm but he went off the boil for a spell but has come back when it matters. Ryan Sutton really stepped up to the mark too, I think he gets overlooked, I honestly think we miss Sutton more than Bateman if I’m honest.

Bateman is playing in a very good Canberra side that has no superstars but is a very good team who play for each other and play good rugby, I’ll be cheering them on for sure.

Jeanette Lusher: I had every confidence in Batty making the grade in the NRL but he has proved himself beyond my wildest dreams! He has taken the NRL by storm!

He is such an amazing young man who gives 100 per cent in everything he does and never, ever gives up.

He is so driven by the desire to win it is staggering! His strength, his ability, his tenacity, his cheekiness, his humbleness are the qualities that make him such a unique player. He is a role model and leader for his team-mates and I really do hope that he inspires the Raiders on to victory in the NRL Grand Final.

Jon Lyon: Any Wigan fan knew how well Bateman would do, he carried Wigan forward single-handedly at times in his last couple of seasons with the club.

I’m pleased he’s been given the praise he has over there, as it’s usually begrudging in the NRL.

Bateman must be the best second rower in the world at the moment.

What has surprised me is how good Canberra have been as a team.

No matter how good Bateman is, they aren’t a one man show and most players have improved dramatically on last season’s performances. Full-back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was plucked from New Zealand Warriors reserves and has been a revelation, rivalling Bateman for Player of the Year in my eyes.

Fingers crossed the Wigan B team can upset the Roosters and pick up the Provan-Summons trophy.

Darren Wrudd: I fully expected Bateman to fit right in and ruffle feathers from the off. His style of play incorporating hard runs, big hits and great stamina put him up with the best of them.

If you add into the mix his understanding of the game and ability to put himself in the right place to defend or attack, it was obvious that he would soon be as popular as he was at Wigan.

The English forwards seem to do well down under, it is the backs who struggle and I suppose I fear for George Williams in that respect.

Meanwhile I hope John Bateman can go back to back and add an NRL final winners’ medal to his Super League ring from last year, now that would be special for the lad.