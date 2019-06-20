Ryan Hoffman and Brett Finch

The former Wigan rugby league stars who have played for New South Wales

Ahead of the second game of this year’s State of Origin series, Niall Concannon looks at the 18 players to have represented both Wigan and New South Wales

The match is broadcast by Sky Sports Arena from 10am on Sunday.

1. Jamie Ainscough

2. David Furner

3. Bryan Fletcher

4. Brett Finch

