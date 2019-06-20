The former Wigan rugby league stars who have played for New South Wales Ahead of the second game of this year’s State of Origin series, Niall Concannon looks at the 18 players to have represented both Wigan and New South Wales The match is broadcast by Sky Sports Arena from 10am on Sunday. 1. Jamie Ainscough The Sydney-born winger represented NSW 12 times, winning eight of those games and finished his career playing at Wigan jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. David Furner Furner scored 110 points in his 54 appearances for Wigan and played eight times for NSW jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Bryan Fletcher Fletcher made an instant impact on his time at Wigan, scoring within three minutes of his debut. Before moving to Wigan, Fletcher represented NSW 14 times jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Brett Finch Finch played three State of Origin games for New South Wales and 60 times for Wigan jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5