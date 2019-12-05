Thirteen pictures of Wigan Warriors on their community blitz
Wigan Warriors helped deliver a pre-Christmas boost to the borough yesterday when they carried out their annual 'community blitz'.
They helped out at various community centres, carried out visits to care homes, schools and hospitals and finished the busy day by coaching scores of juniors at Robin Park.
1. Community spirit
Liam Farrell and Jack Wells assemble furniture at The Brick
2. Community spirit
Bevan French helps clear a canal towpath
3. Community spirit
Sean O'Loughlin watches these pupils assemble a Christmas tree
4. Community spirit
Several players outside The Brick shop
