Three Wigan Warriors players set to return for Challenge Cup tie with Warrington Wolves

Adrian Lam is set to welcome three players back from injury for Wigan's next match.

Joe Burgess missed the 18-8 win against London as he nursed a minor knee injury.

Centre Dan Sarginson is also set to return, after his comeback was put on ice last night, and prop Tony Clubb should bolster Lam's front-row options.

He reported no injury concerns from the scrappy win against the Broncos; Willie Isa left early with a knock, but should be fine for next Sunday's Challenge Cup tie at Warrington.

Lam says others are carrying bumps and bruises after four games in 14 days and is grateful for the extra time to freshen his side up.

"We have 10 days now to recover and that is a positive for us," he said. "They need time to recover from the fatigue.

“We have a massive month of rugby coming up and that is certainly in our mind. We have a couple of days off and then we prepare for the Challenge Cup against Warrington, then Catalans in Barcelona and then Warrington again at Anfield.”