Tony Clubb's try-saving tackle stuns Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam admits he was surprised to see Tony Clubb pull off a try-saving tackle on Hull FC's flying winger Ratu Naulago.

Zak Hardaker provided the obvious headline to Wigan's 15-14 win with his late drop-goal.

But veteran prop Clubb contributed one of the highlights, rolling back the years to his days as a three-quarter to cut down Naulago in full flight (see embedded video).

"I was thinking about replacing him two minutes beforehand," Lam said. "I don't know where he got that from. I thought our young pack was great and Tony was leading that."

Marc Sneyd, who kicked the one-pointer at the DW Stadium, had one drop goal attempt charged down and was off target with another to leave the stage for Hardaker to win it from 40 metres out.

"It was a replica of the game at the start of the year," Lam said. "Luckily Zak pulled something out of his bag of tricks. It was sloppy but it all counts the same.

"I'm really pleased. We were prepared to go to the last 10 minutes because they are a proud club who had a good crack in the Challenge Cup last week and knew they would want to bounce back.

"Defensively we went through a patch in the second half when we only had one or two sets in about 20 minutes and I think that was the resolve and resilience that we needed, the last piece of the puzzle that we needed for our team.

"I'm really proud of them. At this part of the season when you are only conceding one try it's Grand Final action we've talked about."

Hardaker also kicked three goals from four attempts while both of Wigan's tries were scored by winger Liam Marshall, who provided a timely reminder of his scoring form following the arrival from Australia of new signing Bevan French.