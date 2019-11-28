'Toronto Wolfpack have their baggers but I think they're great for rugby league,' says Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam has welcomed Toronto’s elevation to Super League amid criticism from some quarters about the transatlantic club.

The Wolfpack will replace London Broncos in the top-flight next season – in only their fourth season in existence.

And they made a major statement of their intent by recruiting Kiwi dual-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams for 2020, in a deal which will reportedly make him the highest paid player in the history of either code.

Some, though, remain sceptical about the prospect of Toronto being in Super League.

They point to the Wolfpacks’ lack of away fans, the travel issues for visiting clubs – and supporters – as well as question marks over the long-term sustainability of the club, given they are so heavily reliant on David Argyle’s deep pockets.

But Lam has welcomed them into Super League and says supporters shouldn’t under-estimate the pulling-power of marquee signing, Williams.

"I know they have their baggers but I think it’s great for the game,” insisted the Warriors coach.

“For them to get Sonny Bill Williams on board, it’s great promotion not only for them but for the rest of Super League.

“People will come out and watch them and follow their games. Toronto have got a financial backer who’s willing to spend money, and I think that can only be good for the competition.

“They’ve signed a few players for next year, and it’s a statement of their intent, they want to be here and good luck to them for next season.”

Toronto, who this week handed coach Brian McDermott a five-year deal, will visit the DW Stadium on February 13 and host Wigan in the return fixture on April 26.