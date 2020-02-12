Toronto Wolfpack name 21-man squad... with just 19 players

Toronto Wolfpack have named only 19 players in their 21-man squad for tomorrow's game at Wigan.

Sonny Bill Williams is the major absentee after he flew home to New Zealand for the birth of his child.

Darcy Lussick and Chase Stanley are also missing. Ex-Warriors juniors Matty Russell and Joe Mellor feature.

Super League newcomers Toronto went into the new campaign with just 23 players as they argued for salary cap dispensation to sign more players.

This year, Super League changed the rules on naming squads, so two days before a game each team names a 21-man squad - previously it was 19. From this year, if any players feature who weren't included in the initial 21-man squad that team loses an interchange.

Wolfpack: O’Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Miloudi.