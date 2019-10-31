Toronto Wolfpack will play three "home" matches in UK after ruling out mainland Europe options

Toronto have decided against taking any of their Super League matches onto the continent in 2020.



The Canadian club, who won promotion within three years of their formation, have spoken publicly about taking top-flight fixtures to Copenhagen, Barcelona and Dublin and were last week offered the chance to stage a game in the Netherlands.

The Wolfpack will not play any home games until the middle of April because of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of the local authority-owned Lamport Stadium, which is turned over for community use during the off season.

That means moving three "home" matches and, although the club remain committed to exploring new venues abroad, chairman Bob Hunter says there has not been enough time to put those plans in place for 2020.

The fixtures for 2020 are due to be published on Tuesday and Hunter told the PA news agency: "All those games will be in the UK."

Meanwhile, Toronto are continuing to keep tabs on Sonny Bill Williams, who is expected to play his final match for the All Blacks in Friday's Rugby World Cup third-place match against Wales in Japan, but he is not their only high-profile target.

The Wolfpack have tabled an offer of a two-year deal thought to be worth £4.8million which would make the dual-code international the highest-paid player in the history of either code.

Toronto coach Brian McDermott wants to add at least four high-quality players to the team that beat Featherstone in the Million Pound Game four weeks ago and flew to Japan to step up his recruitment plans and meet Williams face to face.

"Our coach was there scouting a number of prospective players and did speak with his people," Hunter confirmed.

The Wolfpack are also being linked with a move for former Wasps and England winger Christian Wade, who is currently trying his hand in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.