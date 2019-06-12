Shaun Wane

Twelves coaches who have left British rugby league to coach in rugby union

Sean Long has become the latest name to leave British rugby league and coach in rugby union.

He has left St Helens to join Harlequins RU. Here are some of the others to have gone before him...

Union is completely new to Sean Long - he played for Orrell RU two years ago!

1. Sean Long

The ex-Wigan and GB skipper is now the Ireland defence coach, having previously been with Saracens and England

2. Andy Farrell

The New Zealand international made 147 appearances in a Wigan shirt, and is currentlyon Canadas national RU coaching staff

3. Henry Paul

The former Wigan half-back is part of the Leicester coaching staff, as well as taking temporary charge of Germanys national RU side

4. Mike Ford

