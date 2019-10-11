Twenty five stunning pictures of Wigan Warriors' Grand Final victories
Wigan Warriors will surrender their title tomorrow as St Helens and Salford prepare to clash at Old Trafford...
We have delved into the archives to bring you these brilliant pictures from Wigan's five Grand Final victories...
1. Super Grand Final pictures
Wild celebrations - but who is it?!
2. Super Grand Final pictures
Shaun Wane bowed out a Grand Final winner in 2018. Picture: SWPix
3. Super Grand Final pictures
Wigan completed the double in 2013. Picture: SWPix
4. Super Grand Final pictures
Blake Green celebrates victory in '13. Picture: SWPix
other
