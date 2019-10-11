Final

Twenty six stunning pictures of Wigan Warriors' Grand Final victories

Wigan Warriors will surrender their title tomorrow as St Helens and Salford prepare to clash at Old Trafford...


We have delved into the archives to bring you these brilliant pictures from Wigan's five Grand Final victories...

Wild celebrations - but who is it?!

1. Super Grand Final pictures

Wild celebrations - but who is it?!
Getty
Buy a Photo
Shaun Wane bowed out a Grand Final winner in 2018. Picture: SWPix

2. Super Grand Final pictures

Shaun Wane bowed out a Grand Final winner in 2018. Picture: SWPix
other
Buy a Photo
Wigan completed the double in 2013. Picture: SWPix

3. Super Grand Final pictures

Wigan completed the double in 2013. Picture: SWPix
other
Buy a Photo
Blake Green celebrates victory in '13. Picture: SWPix

4. Super Grand Final pictures

Blake Green celebrates victory in '13. Picture: SWPix
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7