Two ex-Wigan Warriors going Wild for new business venture

Two former Wigan players have launched their own business to help improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Stephen Wild has linked up with Lee Jewitt for the new venture.

They have been speaking at work-places and schools and have been pleased with their early feedback.

Both have previous experience in the field, with Jewitt a sports counsellor and Wild working as a personal trainer and nutritionist at his gym, Wild Bull Fitness.

And Wild said it made sense to combine their talents to form Mind Body Health Wellbeing.

He said: “I started working with a primary school earlier this year, specifically with some of the pupils who were struggling a bit. We used sport to look at team-work, discipline and fitness and from that, I worked with a high school.

“Lee was doing a similar thing and so we met up and – within 10 minutes of speaking to him – we realised we could work together to develop a programme which covers wellbeing, nutrition and mental health.

“It’s not just about shredding weight or working with people who are struggling with mental health issues. It’s a wellbeing programme that anyone could benefit from – anyone with pupils or employees and want to improve their wellbeing.”

Jewitt played two games for Wigan in 2005 before continuing his career with Salford, Castleford and Hull KR, and has signed to play for Barrow next year.

Wild played 100 games for his hometown club from 2001 and went on to star for Huddersfield before opening his own gym, in Whelley.

They have recently spoken to pupils at St Peter’s High in Orrell and Standish High about coping strategies, lifestyle changes and problem solving.

“We are not seen as teachers and so we can deliver our message in a different way,” added Wild. “The feedback has been brilliant but we’re always looking at the programme to adapt it.”