Two Wigan Warriors squad players set for move to Leigh Centurions

Two members of the Wigan first-team squad are set to spend 2020 at Leigh.

Fringe players Josh Woods and Craig Mullen are expected to play for the Centurions next season.

A picture posted on social media showed the duo – both under contract with the Warriors – in pre-season training with the Centurions’ senior squad.

Their departure from Wigan won’t come as a surprise, given both Woods and Mullen were not given squad numbers when the list was revealed.

Woods spent the entire 2019 campaign on loan at Leigh and is set for another spell.

The halfback – who played 10 matches for Wigan in 2018 – may have struggled for first-team action if he stayed, given Jackson Hastings, Thomas Leuluai, Bevan French, Jake Shorrocks, Jarrod Sammut and Harry Smith are also in Adrian Lam’s squad.

Sammut has also been linked with a move away from the Warriors, just a year after signing from London, though he has been given a squad number – 25.

Mullen, 21, is a full-back or winger who failed to break into the Wigan side under Lam.

An England academy international, he made his debut under Shaun Wane in summer 2018 on the wing and went on to play another match as a bench-hooker later that season.

French full-back Morgan Escare, who spent the end of last season on loan at Wakefield, is also expected to depart before the start of the next campaign.

He is in training with Wigan as he recovers from a shoulder operation.