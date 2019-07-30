UFC fight confirmed for Mike Grundy - and he's off to China

Mike Grundy will make his second appearance in the UFC in a month’s time.

He will fly to China and appear on the bill at Fight Night 157 on August 31.

Grundy won his debut UFC fight in London in March.

And he will be looking to build on that promising bow when he faces Russian Movsar Evloev.

The 25-year-old has not been beaten in 11 mixed martial arts fights.

Grundy’s record in MMA is also impressive, with 11 wins and one defeat before he was signed up by the UFC, the world’s premier competition for Octagon fighters.

Confirmation of his next fight comes with less than five weeks’ notice.

But Grundy revealed a week ago he was keeping himself in peak shape, ready to answer any call.

Ideally, he wants an additional UFC fight before the end of the year.

He was hampered by a hamstring injury when he faced Nad Narimani and, now fully fit, has vowed to show fans his wrestling pedigree.

Grundy was a top-level wrestler who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games before focusing on MMA. He trains at his gym in Wigan and at Team Kaobon in Liverpool.

The event at the Shenzhen Sports Centre will be headlined by the women’s strawweight clash between Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang.