Ultimate Wigan Warriors Christmas quiz

How well do you remember Wigan's 2019?



Take our quiz and see how you score out of 20 (and don't scroll down too fast... answers are at the bottom).

1. Name four of the six academy graduates who made their Wigan debut in 2019

2. Wigan played one club five times last season – who?

3. Anfield staged the 2019 Magic Weekend. Wigan previously played at the venue in the 1991 World Club Challenge when they beat... who?

4. Bevan French was signed from which NRL club?

5. Morgan Smithies broke the Super League record for tackles in a match – but how many did he make?

6. Who was the only Wigan player included in the 2019 Super League DreamTeam?

7. Name three of the five ex-Wigan players who were in Salford’s Grand Final line-up.

8. Name two of the three NRL clubs where Adrian Lam has been on the coaching staff.

9. Morgan Escare finished the season on loan at which Super League club?

10. Four players kicked goals for Wigan in 2019 - name two.

11. What position where Wigan at the start of April – 12th, 10th or 8th?

12. What was the most number of points scored by Wigan in a single game this season – 46, 52 or 58?

13. Name one of Wigan’s tryscorers in the 20-8 World Club Challenge loss to Sydney Roosters.

14. London Broncos were relegated after finishing bottom. Who was 11th?

15. Who started more games at loose-forward for Wigan – Sean O’Loughlin or Morgan Smithies?

16. Name two of the three players to feature in every game for Wigan last season.

17. When the season started, three of the 12 Super League clubs’ head coaches were ex-Wigan players - who?

18. What was significant about Wigan’s 23-22 loss at Hull FC in February?

19. Which three of last season’s Wigan players featured for Great Britain on the tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea?

20. Which two Super League clubs failed to register a win against the Warriors in 2019?

Answers below:



1. From Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Amir Bourouh and Ethan Havard.

2. Salford. Three times in

Super League and twice in the play-offs (they faced Warrington four times).

3. Penrith

4. Parramatta

5. 72

6. Liam Farrell

7. From Lee Mossop, Logan Tomkins, Gil Dudson, Greg Burke & Mark Flanagan.

8. From Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons & Cronulla Sharks

9. Wakefield.

10. From Zak Hardaker, Morgan Escare, Chris Hankinson & Harry Smith.

11. 10th

12. 52 (against Hull KR in July).

13. Liam Marshall or Tom Davies.

14. Hull KR.

15. O’Loughlin, 13 times. Smithies was 12.

16. From Willie Isa, Oliver Gildart & George Williams.

17. Adrian Lam (Wigan), Dave Furner (Leeds) and Chris Chester (Wakefield).

18. It was the first regular season Super League game to be decided by golden point.

19. Zak Hardaker, George Williams and Oliver Gildart.

20. Leeds and Hull KR.