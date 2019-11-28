Video of Shaun Edwards' first interview - in FRENCH

Shaun Edwards answered reporters' questions in French as he talked about his new role with the France RU side.

The former Wales defence coach - who made a U-turn on taking over hometown club Wigan for 2020 - used a vague foreign accent as he combined French words with English ones.

There were some comical moments - "copy le defence, oui!" - but many praised him for attempting the language so soon after his appointment.

"He’s nailed their mannerisms already with the odd shoulder shrug," said ex-player Andy Goode, who tweeted footage of the interview (press play on the embedded tweet).

Edwards left Wales after the World Cup. He had initially agreed to take over at Wigan but earlier this year decided against returning to the 13-a-side code, and interim coach Adrian Lam was handed a 12-month extension for 2020.