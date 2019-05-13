Warrington Wolves 26 Wigan Warriors 24: Fans' reaction on social media

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media after Wigan Warriors bowed out of the Challenge Cup against Warrington Wolves yesterday...

Cumbria Valk: “Great effort lads, unlucky, and think we deserved much better. Keep this up, top 5 is well achievable.”

Tracey Lyons: “So proud to be a Wigan supporter right now. Gutted with the result but that was by far the best performance this season. Can you please play that way for the rest of the season? Good to see Clubb back too xx.”

Lara Platt: “Fab game, Wigan should keep the heads held high. They threw everything they had into the match. The ref was a disgrace!! Still can’t get over that disallowed try!! Well done Wigan xx.”

@mikelavelle93: "Dear @TheRFL why is it everyone says this was a try except for the Child and Hicks. The referees are not fit for purpose and they are putting off fans and players (past and present) from watching."

@AlexG6: "People expect Leuluai to retire this year. I expect him to continue - One of our best players."

Jamie Ratchford: “Deserved the win, but unlucky not to get it, onto the next game .”

John Hulse: “The fight was there today. Mistakes killed the game in the second half. But, if we turn up like that for the rest of the season, I would be happy finishing in the top 5! ⚪️.”

Bernie Cusick: “Fantastic effort everyone. Unlucky in the end. We're back. Well done. Carry on like that and we will shoot up that table. Into Barcelona. Less mistakes though. But well done proud of you. X.”

Ian Hardman: “That first try that wasn't given lost us the game. We didn't get the momentum from it and it lost us the game.”

Sian Toms: “Very encouraging. Just gutted we couldn’t finish them off! Well done Wigan.”

Louise Evans: “It was the ref that lost us that game. It was a clear try well done lads played well.”

Mark Aspinall: “No blaming the ref, no blaming the players!! Let’s just all agree that was an epic game of rugby league and for once in a very very long time, I can say I enjoyed that Wigan performance. Bullock is a diamond of a find!!! Zak is getting better and better week on week.”