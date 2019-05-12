Warrington Wolves boss Steve Price says Wigan Warriors gave best performance of the season

Liam Marshall takes on the Warrington defence
Liam Marshall takes on the Warrington defence

Warrington coach Steve Price paid tribute to Wigan after squeezing past them 26-24 in the sixth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

The Wolves were 23-0 winners in last year's quarter-finals en route to Wembley but this time needed a late penalty goal from Stefan Ratchford to see off the reigning Super League champions.

"It had a bit of everything," Price said. "It was a tough game.

"That's the best they've played this season. They showed a lot of heart and were very courageous.

"We knew the type of game they were going to bring and we had to produce our A game.

"We could have executed a bit better but, when it could have gone either way, I we found another level. I'm really proud of the effort.

"There's a huge amount of belief in our team but we've got to keep evolving and improving."

Warrington, who will visit Hull KR in the quarter-finals, scored tries through Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Jack Hughes and Daryl Clark, who was named man of the match.

"Clark got knocked out a bit early on but played really tough," Price said of the former Castleford hooker. "He's been really consistent over a number of weeks and his running game today was fantastic."

Wigan trailed 24-14 early in the second half but fought back to level with two tries in a five-minute spell through Dan Sarginson and Zak Hardaker, to add to first-half scores from Sam Powell and Thomas Leuluai.