Warrington Wolves boss Steve Price says Wigan Warriors gave best performance of the season

Warrington coach Steve Price paid tribute to Wigan after squeezing past them 26-24 in the sixth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

The Wolves were 23-0 winners in last year's quarter-finals en route to Wembley but this time needed a late penalty goal from Stefan Ratchford to see off the reigning Super League champions.

"It had a bit of everything," Price said. "It was a tough game.

"That's the best they've played this season. They showed a lot of heart and were very courageous.

"We knew the type of game they were going to bring and we had to produce our A game.

"We could have executed a bit better but, when it could have gone either way, I we found another level. I'm really proud of the effort.

"There's a huge amount of belief in our team but we've got to keep evolving and improving."

Warrington, who will visit Hull KR in the quarter-finals, scored tries through Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Jack Hughes and Daryl Clark, who was named man of the match.

"Clark got knocked out a bit early on but played really tough," Price said of the former Castleford hooker. "He's been really consistent over a number of weeks and his running game today was fantastic."

Wigan trailed 24-14 early in the second half but fought back to level with two tries in a five-minute spell through Dan Sarginson and Zak Hardaker, to add to first-half scores from Sam Powell and Thomas Leuluai.