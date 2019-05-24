Warrington Wolves' Jack Hughes takes leadership tips from his ex-Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin

Warrington’s Jack Hughes admits he has a debt of gratitude to the player leading out opponents Wigan tomorrow night.

Ex-Warrior Hughes was appointed co-captain of the Wolves this season.

And he says he tried to model his style on leadership on the way O’Loughlin has conducted himself over the years.

“Even now something may happen and I think, ‘What would Lockers think in this situation?’” said Hughes, a double-winner with Wigan in 2013.

“If I could be half the captain he has been I’ll be very happy. People ask me who I looked up to and it was Lockers.

“It’s about leading by example, not just on the pitch and in training, it’s wherever he is in everything he does and that’s something I’ve tried to emulate.

“For me, leadership is about trying to be honest with everybody and keeping it honest, and that’s what I try and do.”

The Magic Weekend date will be Warrington’s THIRD game against Wigan this season.

And while Adrian Lam’s side went close in a Challenge Cup thriller less than two weeks ago, their lacklustre performance at the Nou Camp on Saturday has ensured they will be the firm underdogs at Anfield.

“Prior to their Catalans performance, I could see Wigan get back to the Wigan we all know,” said Hughes, nodding to their three game Super League winning streak.

“We prepared for that team and that’s what we got in the Challenge Cup match, and I think the Wigan I know are definitely on the verge of coming back.

“We’ve had some good games, there’s a good rivalry between us and it tends to bring out the best in both of us and that’s what we expect.”

Tomorrow's game kicks-off at 7pm.