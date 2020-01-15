'Warrington Wolves LIED by saying Wigan Warriors wanted Anthony Gelling' - Ian Lenagan

Ian Lenagan has accused Super League rivals Warrington of lying following their claims Wigan tried to re-sign Anthony Gelling.

Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick claimed Gelling opted to join them instead of returning to the Warriors.

He said Gelling had been "influenced" by the Wolves' better roster.

But Wigan chairman Lenagan has fired back and insisted there was no truth they were interested in Gelling, who played for the Cherry and Whites from 2012 and '17.

He also denied a story in one league trade paper linking prop Ben Flower with Catalans before the start of the new Super League season later this month.

He said: "I was interested to see rumours of Ben Flower to Catalans, there's no truth in it whatsoever.

"Any more than we're supposed to have approached Mr Gelling.

"I never comment on those (rumours), apart from that's a complete lie."

The public exchange adds extra spice to Wigan's Super League opener against the Wolves on January 30.

Fitzpatrick had earlier predicted a "clean sweep" against the Warriors in 2020.

He told the Warrington Guardian: "(Gelling) had interest from Wigan but he decided to come here instead.

"Wigan have recruited quite well for 2020 with the likes of George Burgess and Jackson Hastings but I still think we have the better squad, I think Anthony was influenced by that.

"We played them four times in 2019 and beat them three times and it was very disappointing that we did not beat them four times.

"I expect us to complete a clean sweep against them this year with our recruitment and the quality of our squad."