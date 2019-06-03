Warriors Women pile on the points against Featherstone

Wigan Warriors Women scored nine tries as they beat Featherstone Rovers Ladies 42-4 at Robin Park Arena yesterday.

Megan Grace-Holding opened the scoring for the Warriors before Alison Burrows and Victoria Molyneux helped their side to an 18-0 lead at the break.

Wigan Warriors Women scored nine tries. Picture: Brian King

Holding and Burrows added their second tries after the break and Rebecca Greenfield also added a double.

Kate McMullen and Amanda Sibbald also scored tries for Wigan.

Warriors Women are next in action away to Wakefield on June 30. Warriors Women have been drawn to play St Helens in the quarter-final of the Women’s Challenge Cup to be played on June 22 or 23.