'Weekend off helps us', says Wigan Warriors coach

Adrian Lam says the fortnight’s break in the schedule has come at exactly the right time for Warriors.

Super League takes a breather this weekend, with the Challenge Cup final between St Helens and Warrington taking centre stage on Saturday.

With last Friday’s 20-6 win over Warrington – Wigan’s ninth victory in 10 matches – taking them level on points with the second-placed Wolves, Lam reckons it’s a good time to sit back and take stock.

“We probably need the weekend off to be fair,” he said. “I don’t mean that disrespectfully – because obviously we’d rather be in the Challenge Cup final.

“But the timing of it’s not bad, we’ve got a few niggling injuries.

“And it’ll give us a good opportunity to have a good look at ourselves, ahead of Wakefield in a fortnight.

“That’s going to be a real battle for us, because they’re in a different fight at the other end of the ladder.

“We’ve also got Catalans and Castleford, who are both fighting for the top five, so it’ll be a tough run-in for us.”