Welsh adventure for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors are heading to the Welsh mountains today.

Adrian Lam is taking the squad to Snowdonia national park for a three-day camp.

He has lined-up a series of team-building activities as well as training drills as they step up their preparations for the start of the new season on January 30.

Wigan had a similar camp in the Lake District last year though they have used Snowdonia in the recent past.

And Lam sees it as the perfect opportunity to underline the club’s culture to the new recruits as well as the promoted youngsters in his squad.

He said: “It’ll be a bit about team-building and leadership, and just spending some quality time together and making sure we’re all on the same page both on and off the field.

“We’ve got quite a few new faces and it’s about making sure they’re clear about what we’re about, our values, our culture.

“When you speak to new players and staff who come to this club, they’ll often tell you much more intense it is, and it’s forever been like that.

“I remember coming here as a player (in 2001) and thinking, ‘I thought we were competitive at the Roosters, but this is another level’.

“We pride ourselves on the standards set here and it’s a good chance to make sure the new-boys are on the same page.”

The players will return late Thursday.