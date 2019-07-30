What position will Bevan French play for Wigan Warriors?

Adrian Lam has no doubts new recruit Bevan French will be a sensation with Wigan - but he isn't sure from what position yet.

The 23-year-old arrives tomorrow and will travel with the squad to Thursday’s Super League match at Hull FC.

And though he will not play this week Lam expects him to have some involvement in their home straight towards the play-offs - though he isn’t sure yet what role.

“To be honest, I don’t quite know for this year,” he said. “For next year, we’ll see how our recruitment finishes up in November and make a decision then when we get in for pre-season.

“But for this year, I’m not quite sure. The Gods of rugby league will always find a way.”

French can play across the backline and also at halfback.

Jackson Hastings is replacing George Williams and of the other current players in those positions, only Dan Sarginson is leaving – thought to be for Salford.

Lam could play French in the right centre role, or switch Zak Hardaker there to free up the full-back spot for the 23-year-old.

“Switching Zak is an option,” said Lam. “There’s also the option to play Bevan in the halves, he’s killed it at stand-off in reserve grade and playing him there would be in tandem with Jackson coming in. But I’ve got some good halves here... it’s a good headache to have.

“One of our strengths is our wing but in saying that, there have been times I’ve had to play players out of position on the wing, so we’ll have to see.”

Lam wanted French on board for 2020, but they needed to recruit him this season so he could secure a visa, which is based on NRL appearances the previous year.

The Australian has fallen out of favour at Parramatta this season. But Lam has no doubts he has the skills and pace to be a sensation with Wigan.

“His big strength is his speed, I think he’s top two or three in the NRL, he’s lightning quick,” said Lam.

“If he makes a break here, nobody will catch him.

“He’s a try-scoring machine and the Super League fans will absolutely adore. He’ll get people off their feet.

“Bevan is really eager to get here and he’s excited to be back in the big time.

“He’s a team man and I know the players are going to love him.”