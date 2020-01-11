When Mitch Clark is tipped to 'fire' for Wigan Warriors

Mitch Clark will be “on fire” once he has a few games under his belt, according to Adrian Lam.

The high-profile recruitment of marquee duo Jackson Hastings and George Burgess has meant Clark’s arrival has gone under the radar to a certain extent. But Lam is excited at his potential, admitting the former Castleford prop is showing gradual signs of improvement.

Despite being 26, Clark has worked his way through the ranks from League One to the Warriors.

And Lam said: “When he got here we found him pretty raw, and that’s good. That’s what you want to buy, and each week you see him improving.

“By a quarter or half of the way through the year I think he’ll be on fire.”

Clark started last year at Castleford, having previously played at Hull KR, and caught the eye for his full-throttle drives and aggression. He was released to join Leigh on loan once he had signed for the Warriors.

“He brings a different element to our game,” said Lam.

“He’s tough and aggressive and carries the ball hard, and I know the boys are looking forward to playing alongside him.” Clark faces competition for a prop spot, with Burgess, Ben Flower, Tony Clubb, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne and fit-again Joe Bullock also chasing spots.

Morgan Smithies can also play in the middle as well as second-row, and will be in the mix.