Why Adrian Lam has yet to decide who will replace Joe Burgess in Wigan Warriors side tomorrow

Adrian Lam has revealed he is still weighing up his options after Joe Burgess became a THIRD winger to be ruled out through injury.

Thankfully, Joe Burgess is only expected to miss one game – the visit of London Broncos tomorrow.

But with Dom Manfredi and Tom Davies out for the year, and Liam Marshall occupying one flank, it has left him short of a specialist winger.

Lam has included Morgan Escare in his squad but has yet to decide whether to play him on the wing, or play centre Chris Hankinson out of position instead.

Hankinson seems certain to play – Lam was impressed with his defensive duties in the 6-4 victory against Castleford.

But what has made selecting his side difficult has been the uncertainty over Dan Sarginson.

He has missed the last three matches with a leg injury and will be given until captain’s run today to prove his fitness.

Hankinson is on stand-by to continue at right centre if needed or alternatively, he can switch to the wing or the bench.

Lam said: “Hank will be there somewhere, whether that’s centre or on the wing or the bench.

“He’s very versatile, he can play in the back-row if we need and I’ve been really impressed with the way he goes about his business.

“But Morgan’s in the 19, he’s a chance.”

Moving Hankinson to the back-row – possibly off the bench – would also allow Lam to rest teenager Morgan Smithies after six straight games.

“Ideally I’d like to rest Smithies this week just from a welfare point of view, he’s played a lot of minutes for his age,” added Lam, who also has Romain Navarrete back in the frame.